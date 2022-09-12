Crypto Biz Hits Back At Developer In Fight Over $1M In Tokens

By Ronan Barnard (September 12, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- A cryptocurrency developer has hit back at a Danish software engineering company's lawsuit over more than $1 million worth of tokens and a software development contract to bring the digital asset online. Fetch.AI Ltd. has rebuffed Wonop ApS' suit, telling the High Court in a July 27 defense that the contract the Danish firm says entitles its director to almost 1.5 million tokens for software development work was incorrectly drafted and should be corrected. The defense has now been made public. Fetch.AI, based in Bury St. Edmunds in eastern England, developed a decentralized machine-learning network based on its own cryptocurrency, known...

