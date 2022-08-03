Ryanair Hits Back At Travel Agent's Competition Claim

By Alex Baldwin (August 3, 2022, 8:11 PM BST) -- Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair fought back against a package holiday company's allegations that it's trying to eliminate competition for flight booking services from online travel agents, the latest volley in a decade-old battle between the companies. Ryanair claims that travel site On The Beach uses technologies and methods to secure Ryanair flights that breach its website's terms of use, justifying its decision to hinder bookings, according to a newly public defense filed with the High Court on July 28. On The Beach, which sells European package holidays online mainly to U.K. consumers, had argued that the budget airline would identify the...

