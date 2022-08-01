Former Locke Lord Partner, EPA Analyst, Joins Kramer Levin

By Andrea Keckley (August 1, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP has hired a former Locke Lord LLP partner and federal environmental policy analyst to join its New York office as a partner, the firm announced on Monday. Andrew Otis is joining Kramer Levin's environmental, social and governance, or ESG, practice and its environmental practice. "Kramer Levin's a great platform. It's a fantastic firm. It's got a great reputation and a great list of clients," Otis told Law360. "And I'm really excited to be able to add my clients and my skill set to the mix." Otis advises clients on remediation, permitting, compliance, climate change and...

