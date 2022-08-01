Perenco Targets Ecuador's Foreign Accts. Over $412M Award

By Caroline Simson (August 1, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Perenco has frozen bank accounts in Luxembourg used by Ecuador to pay its sovereign debt, as the British oil and gas company continues trying to enforce a $412 million award it won following more than a decade of arbitration over the allocation of profits from two Amazonian oil blocks. The move announced by the energy producer on Monday comes after Ecuador ignored its "solemn and written" promise to voluntarily pay the award last July, Perenco said, adding that it has "still not received a single dollar" from the country. The Luxembourg accounts in question are used by Ecuador to make payments...

