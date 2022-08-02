9th Circ. Denies Rehearing Over Insurer Conservatorship

By Ben Zigterman (August 2, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined to rehear an appeal from Applied Underwriters Inc. accusing the California Department of Insurance of illegally putting its affiliate, California Insurance Co., into a conservatorship despite sound financials. In a brief order Monday, the Ninth Circuit denied Applied Underwriters and CIC's petition for a rehearing, either from the three-judge panel that affirmed the dismissal of their federal suits in June or from the entire circuit. In June, U.S. Circuit Judges Marsha S. Berzon and Carlos T. Bea found that the California Superior Court handling the conservatorship had prior exclusive jurisdiction. U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen agreed...

