Winston & Strawn Adds M&A Partner From Baker Botts

By Lynn LaRowe (August 3, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added a partner with considerable experience in corporate finance to its Houston office. Justin F. Hoffman made the move to Winston & Strawn's transactions department after more than four years as partner with Baker Botts LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hoffman specializes in complex and high-level financial deal making, his new firm said Monday. Hoffman said he was drawn to the firm's culture of collaboration and that he looks forward to working alongside his new colleagues. "I was very attracted to Winston's growing and dynamic nationally recognized transactional practice," Hoffman told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday....

