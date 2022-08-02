Feds End 17-Year Duty Dispute Over Hybrid Bra Shirts

By Rae Ann Varona (August 2, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has ended a 17-year dispute with a New York-based importer of women's apparel, agreeing to classify hybrid bra shirts under a lower tariff category. Lerner New York Inc.'s shirts and tops with built-in shelf bras were initially classified as cotton "T-shirts, singlets, tank tops and similar garments, knitted or crocheted" under the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule 6109.10.00 subheading, which made them subject to a 17% duty, according to its summons filed in 2005. But Lerner and the government agreed in a stipulation filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday that the hybrid bra shirts are...

