Senators Urge Biden To Ramp Up Refugee Admissions

By Nicole Rosenthal (August 3, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Thirty Democratic senators urged the Biden administration to immediately increase the target refugee admissions and take proactive steps to admit a higher number of refugees in the next fiscal year, emphasizing the need to assist refugees fleeing war and persecution. In a letter co-authored by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the senators pushed the White House to maintain or increase the 125,000-person target admission number for fiscal year 2023, citing growing refugee crises in numerous parts of the world that remain largely unaddressed by the administration. While stressing the Biden administration's prior work in bringing...

