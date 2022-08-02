Littler Adds Ex-BB&K Employment Pro In San Diego

By Caleb Drickey (August 2, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has hired an ex-Best Best & Krieger LLP employment shareholder with more than two decades of wide-ranging advisory and litigation experience. Littler announced Monday that Allison Borkenheim is joining the firm's San Diego office after a one-year stint at BB&K. She said she will represent employers in both an advisory capacity and as a defense attorney against discrimination and wage and hour litigation, including class actions. "Littler's outstanding reputation and global reach, the resources they have both for practitioners and for clients made coming here a really easy choice," Borkenheim said Tuesday in a statement to Law360....

