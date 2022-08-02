Kelley Kronenberg Adds 3 Attorneys In Florida

By Madison Arnold (August 2, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- In a round of hiring, Kelley Kronenberg added three new Florida attorneys, including a partner from Cole Scott & Kissane PA. Lara Weems Rezapour is the newest partner and is a general liability and third-party defense attorney based in Orlando, the firm announced last week. The other attorneys brought on board are associates Deborah F. Kadiri and Kristianne N. Neu in Fort Lauderdale. Rezapour's experience includes representing insurance companies in defense of their first-party property, general liability, automobile negligence and premises liability claims. Earlier in her career, Rezapour served as a guardian ad litem and assessed the needs of children who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS