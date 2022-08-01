Copyright Office Says Deferred Exams Aren't A Good Idea

By Andrew Karpan (August 1, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office on Monday came down against a proposal from the ranking Republican on the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee to give those filing for copyright protection the ability to put off having the office review the applications, warning that it could empower more frivolous lawsuits and "chill creativity." In a 24-page letter addressed to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., the copyright office's Shira Perlmutter wrote that the idea would potentially lead "to a costlier and less efficient [copyright] system." A representative for Tillis' office did not return a request for comment on Monday. In May of last year, the senator...

