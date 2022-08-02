Delaying Eligibility At USPTO Seems To Have Limited Appeal

By Ryan Davis (August 2, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT) -- Only about one-third of patent applicants invited to take part in a pilot program allowing them to postpone dealing with patent eligibility rejections have accepted the offer, which attorneys say reflects a sense that doing so often has limited benefits, and can present risks. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office launched the Deferred Subject Matter Eligibility Response pilot program earlier this year. The invitation period ended Saturday, with two-thirds of the approximately 600 applicants who received invitations turning them down, the USPTO said in a blog post. When a patent examiner rejects a patent application on both eligibility grounds — such as finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS