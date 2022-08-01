Ex-DLA Piper Atty May Get Stay Of Own Pot Co.'s Breach Suit

By Craig Clough (August 1, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Monday he may have erred by refusing to stay a cannabis company's breach of fiduciary duty suit against an ex-DLA Piper attorney who co-owns the business, lecturing the company's attorneys that their discovery requests appear related to a separate case at another courthouse. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch in June denied defendant Shauneen Militello's motion to stay the case while her own lawsuit accusing her partners of fraud, theft and various fiduciary breaches plays out. But the judge said Monday he is reconsidering the decision. "I have serious concerns that I made the wrong decision," the judge said during...

