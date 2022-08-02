TD Bank Group Buys Cowen In $1.3B Deal Guided By 3 Firms

By Elaine Briseño (August 2, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- TD Bank Group will acquire financial services company Cowen Inc. for $1.3 billion in an all-cash transaction led by three law firms that positions its subsidiary TD Securities to boost its growth in the United States, the companies announced Tuesday. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Torys LLP are representing TD Bank Group, and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is representing Cowen. TD Bank will pay $39 per share for Cowen, which provides services across the financial landscape, including investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage and commission management services. Parts of the combined business will become TD Cowen, a...

