Cooley Reps VC Firm On $122M Cancer Medicine Co. Funding

By Renee Hickman (August 2, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- IDRx, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops precision cancer treatments, announced Tuesday that it nabbed $122 million in a Series A financing led by Cooley LLP-advised Andreessen Horowitz. The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Casdin Capital, with participation from Nextech Invest, Forge Life Science Partners and other undisclosed investors, according to a statement. In conjunction with the Series A, IDRx is launching out of stealth mode. Precision medicine most often means looking at how changes in certain genes or proteins in a person's cancer cells might affect their treatments, according to the American Cancer Society. "Although precision medicines...

