Hacker Site's Founder Wins Bail Ahead Of Extradition Fight

By Sophia Dourou (August 2, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- A London court has rejected the U.S. government's attempt to keep the founder of online cybercrime marketplace RaidForums in prison while he awaits an extradition hearing, finding Tuesday that he was unlikely to flee to his native Portugal while out on bail. Diogo Santos Coelho, who grew up in the U.K. before moving back to Portugal, has "substantial" ties to his family and local community and stringent bail conditions that make him a low flight risk, the High Court ruled. Judge Stephen Morris said that 22-year-old Coelho, who is accused of running the marketplace where cybercriminals buy and sell hacked data,...

