Insurance Group Tells 9th Circ. No Coverage For Retaliation

By Hope Patti (August 2, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- An insurance trade group and carrier urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a ruling barring an excess insurer from indemnifying the county of Sacramento for a judgment concerning employee retaliation allegations, saying the lower court correctly applied a California statute that prohibits indemnification of losses caused by willful acts. Complex Insurance Claims Litigation Association and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. said in an amicus brief Monday that a California federal court rightly held that Everest National Insurance Co. had no obligation to indemnify the county for claims that an employer retaliated against an employee for protected conduct. "Allowing indemnification of liability for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS