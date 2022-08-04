Haynes And Boone Nabs Shearman & Sterling Energy Partner

By Katryna Perera (August 4, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP added a former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner to its energy transactions practice in Houston, where he will continue to work on mergers and acquisitions across the oil and gas sector. Jeremy Kennedy, who moved to Haynes and Boone on Aug. 1, said it was the firm's deep commitment to the energy practice area that drew him there. Energy work is one of the practices Haynes and Boone focuses on and the firm's Texas roots mean everybody there "definitely gets" the oil and gas space, Kennedy told Law360 during an interview Thursday. The move also reunites him...

