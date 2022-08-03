Workers Will Report Misconduct If It Benefits Them

By Clarice Silber (August 3, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The biggest indicator of whether employees will report misconduct they have seen is whether they believe that taking action will be good for them personally, according to researchers at the global research firm Gartner Inc. New findings published in June and released by Gartner on Tuesday were compiled after the company interviewed more than 40 legal and compliance professionals globally, and surveyed more than 1,000 workers and 32 legal and compliance leaders across 15 industries. Chris Audet, a senior director of research for Gartner's legal, risk and compliance practice, told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that employees were not led by a...

