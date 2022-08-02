Hogan Lovells Grows Food Practice With Ex-Hershey Director

By Clarice Silber (August 2, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells said on Tuesday that it has brought on a former director and assistant general counsel at the Hershey Co. to join its food and beverage regulatory group as a senior counsel. Andrea Bruce has extensive experience in-house at some of the largest food and beverage manufacturers. She will work on the firm's food and beverage regulatory team, along with its life sciences, health care and consumer sector groups to counsel clients related to product labeling, claims substantiation, product recalls, ingredients safety and federal and state food facility inspections, the firm said. Bruce previously worked for Hershey for seven years...

