Jones Day Atty Tapped As Open Society Foundations GC

By Jack Rodgers (August 3, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- A Jones Day health care and tax partner has accepted a new role as general counsel of the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations, the nonprofit organization has announced. Catherine Livingston will join Open Society Foundations on Sept. 6, according to a statement from the group Monday. Her Jones Day profile notes she has extensive experience working with tax-exempt organizations and is an authority on the Affordable Care Act and its tax provisions. In the statement, Livingston said she was excited to join Open Society Foundations, which is the largest private funder of human rights and democratic advocacy groups, at a time...

