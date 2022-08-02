Dechert Hires 2 NYC Bankruptcy Pros From Kramer Levin

By Ryan Boysen (August 2, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP said Tuesday that it had brought on two seasoned bankruptcy pros from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP as part of a strategic initiative to beef up both the firm's restructuring practice and its New York footprint. Doug Mannal and Stephen Zide practiced together at Kramer Levin for more than 15 years and are both highly experienced bankruptcy attorneys. In a news release, Dechert's chairman, Andrew Levander, said he was "excited to welcome Doug and Stephen to the team as we continue to expand our highly ranked global restructuring practice and meet our clients' growing needs." According to the...

