Canopy Growth Hires Cannabis Industry Vet As Top Atty

By Sam Reisman (August 2, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Canada-based cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. announced Tuesday that it had appointed an in-house cannabis veteran who presided over one of the biggest industry mergers as its new chief legal officer. Christelle Gedeon joins Canopy directly from The Metals Co., where she served as the top in-house lawyer and corporate secretary of the mining concern beginning in August 2021. Prior to that she served as chief legal office and corporate secretary for Aphria Inc. during its merger with Tilray Inc. The deal was announced in December 2020 and closed in May 2021, creating a consolidated firm with an equity value of...

