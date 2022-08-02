Kirkland-Led KKR Sells Rubber, Plastics Biz In $950M Deal

By McCord Pagan (August 2, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, private equity firm KKR said Tuesday it's selling Minnesota Rubber and Plastics to Swedish polymers business Trelleborg Group for $950 million. KKR said in a statement that it bought MRP in November 2018 and instituted its employee ownership program, by which all employees of the company were able to have a stake in the business. As a result of that program, through Tuesday's transaction, MRP employees will receive a cash payout. "MRP shows the power of building an ownership culture, something we believe many more companies can replicate, and the potential of the shared ownership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS