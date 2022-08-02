3rd Circ. Won't Increase Prison Term For GSK Researcher

By Tiffany Hu (August 2, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The federal government lost its bid to lengthen the prison sentence of a former GlaxoSmithKline scientist convicted of trade secrets theft, with the Third Circuit on Tuesday rejecting the argument that she and a co-defendant intended to cause the drugmaker $1 billion in losses. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court's refusal to enhance the sentences of ex-GSK scientist Yu Xue and her associate Tao Li under federal sentencing guidelines based on the intended loss to GSK, which the government had argued was over $1 billion because of the value of the stolen information. The government...

