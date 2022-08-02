Fed. Circ. Backs Commerce's Duties On Argentinian Biodiesel

By Donald Morrison (August 2, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce correctly calculated tariffs on biodiesel from Argentina, the Federal Circuit ruled on Tuesday, rejecting an Argentinian importer's claim that the agency counted tax credits it received twice in calculating its duty rate. A three-judge panel was unconvinced by arguments from LDC Argentina SA claiming Commerce improperly calculated the biodiesel tariffs, and instead affirmed a Court of International Trade decision from 2021 that found no evidence of tax credits accidentally being counted twice. "Commerce demonstrated with substantial evidence that its constructed value calculation does not result in a double remedy," said U.S. Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes,...

