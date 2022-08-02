NY Hits Robinhood Crypto With $30M Fine

By Jon Hill (August 2, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT) -- The cryptocurrency unit of Robinhood Markets Inc. will pay a $30 million fine as part of a settlement resolving allegedly "significant" lapses in its anti-money laundering and cybersecurity compliance, New York's financial services regulator said Tuesday. Robinhood's cryptocurrency unit will pay $30 million to settle alleged compliance lapses, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Tuesday. (SOPA Images via Getty Images) In addition to the fine, the settlement announced by the New York State Department of Financial Services calls for Robinhood Crypto LLC to hire an independent consultant to evaluate the company's remediation efforts and compliance with the state...

