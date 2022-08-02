UpHealth Resolves Board Dispute, Chancery Suit Nixed

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 2, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The splintered leadership of Florida-based digital health company UpHealth Inc. has settled its litigation in Delaware's Chancery Court after agreeing that some board members will resign and a controlling stockholder group will not nominate a competing director slate at the company's upcoming annual meeting. In a stipulation approved Tuesday, UpHealth Inc. board members said they would permanently dismiss all claims, counterclaims, and third-party claims "without costs or attorneys' fees of any kind" and hire an independent firm to fill the board vacancies created by the pending resignations. "The court commends the parties for this excellent outcome," Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will...

