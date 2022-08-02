J&J Should Get $18M For 'Horrific' Counterfeits, Judge Says

By Ryan Davis (August 2, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Calling the case "an extreme outlier in the anticounterfeiting case law" with a "horrific" human cost, a Florida magistrate judge on Monday recommended awarding a Johnson & Johnson unit a default trademark judgment totaling $18 million against companies that sold counterfeit surgical products. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli said in his report and recommendation that J&J's Ethicon unit should receive the maximum award of statutory damages from M/S Medserve of India and Pure Care Traders F.Z.E. of the United Arab Emirates, due to the "potential physical harm and loss of life" from their fake products. Neither company responded to the lawsuit....

