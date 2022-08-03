Ex-Dykema Secretary's Age Bias Claims 'Grasping For Straws'

By Jack Karp (August 3, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has asked a Michigan federal judge to hand it a victory in an age discrimination suit from a former legal secretary, insisting she was fired because of her poor attitude and inability to adapt and not because of her age. Kathleen Liebau was let go from her position as an administrative assistant at the firm because she was unable to adjust to new tasks and a new role, according to the firm's Monday motion for summary judgment. She resisted a transfer to a new position "by complaining so loudly" that she lasted only a few days there, and...

