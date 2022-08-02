Del. Judge Calls VLSI's Funding Disclosure 'Inadequate'

By Dani Kass (August 2, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly has taken VLSI Technology to task for providing "clearly inadequate" disclosures of how it is funding patent litigation against Intel and improperly sealing a declaration from its CEO. The judge on Monday stayed VLSI's infringement suit until it properly complied with his high-profile April standing order requiring parties to disclose litigation funders. In particular, he said VLSI didn't provide sufficient information about who owns the funds that own VLSI. CEO Michael Stolarski disclosed that VLSI's majority owner is FCOF IV UST LLC, which is owned by six funds worth $1.8 billion and managed by Fortress...

