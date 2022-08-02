DC Circ. Says 'Fleet Reserve' Marines Can Be Court-Martialed

By Daniel Wilson (August 2, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that an effectively retired former Marine who can still be called back to duty is "part of the armed forces," overturning a district court that found he shouldn't have been court-martialed for sexual assault. Steven Larrabee, a member of the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve for long-term Marines who leave active service, had collaterally challenged his sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault before a court-martial, winning over a district court with his argument that the court-martial exceeded the authority granted to the military because he was effectively a civilian. But the Marine Corps had correctly asserted...

