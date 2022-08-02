4th Circ. Backs CIA's Win In Contractor's Religious Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 2, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday said it won't revive a federal contractor's suit alleging the CIA denied him a position because he is Muslim, ruling that a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision doesn't allow it to review the agency's security authorization decisions. In a 26-page published opinion upholding a district court's dismissal of Nathan Mowery's suit, a three-judge panel said the Supreme Court in Department of the Navy v. Egan held that the granting or denial of a security clearance is not subject to review by an "outside nonexpert body." The CIA does not have to face a contractor's suit alleging...

