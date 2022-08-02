CFIUS Reviews Reached 10-Year High In 2021

By Jennifer Doherty (August 2, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States reviewed more transactions in 2021 than it has any year in the past decade, according to its annual report to Congress released Tuesday, signaling CFIUS' reinvigoration following statutory updates. CFIUS handled 272 transaction notices with potential national security implications in 2021, according to the report, up from 187 in 2020 and 237 in 2017, the committee's second-busiest year of the past decade. The committee also processed 164 declarations, or short-form deal notifications, which CFIUS reviews on an expedited basis. "This year's annual report demonstrates that CFIUS is reviewing a record number of...

