Plaintiffs Labor Attorney Joins Willig Williams & Davidson

By James Boyle (August 4, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Midsize labor firm Willig Williams & Davidson has restarted an affiliation with an employment attorney in Florida who will assist the firm with large-scale employment matters and class actions. Jordan Lewis has joined Willig Williams & Davidson as of counsel, the union-focused labor firm announced this week. Lewis told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that the agreement is similar to an arrangement the two parties had about 15 years ago. "Between 2004 and 2006, I lived in New Jersey and worked remotely for a firm in Minneapolis," Lewis said. "I leased an office from Willig Williams & Davidson, and eventually we started...

