EPA Tells 9th Circ. It Will Blow Weedkiller Review Deadline

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 2, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday told the Ninth Circuit that it wasn't given enough time to reevaluate its determination that the active ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup was not likely to cause cancer. In June, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit gave the EPA until Oct. 1 to issue a new interim registration review decision for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, after the three judges unanimously found that the agency's cancer risk determination was not backed by adequate evidence. But the EPA now says there's no way that it's going to meet that deadline. The agency...

