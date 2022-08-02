New Senate Bill Calls For Study On Improving Patent Quality

By Ryan Davis (August 2, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee introduced a bill Tuesday calling for the evaluation of patent examinations, with the goal of ensuring they lead to valid patents and uncover evidence of fraud in applications. The Patent Examination and Quality Improvement Act states that studies indicate that many patents issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office do not meet the requirements for patenting, and that the office's limited resources hurt its ability to conduct thorough and complete patent examinations. The bill, introduced by Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., would require the Government Accountability Office to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS