Cigna Attys Warned For 'Misleading' Quotes In FCA Tussle

By Andrew Karpan (August 4, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge weighing a $1.4 billion False Claims Act dispute admonished lawyers for health insurance giant Cigna Corp. over "misleading" legal citations containing vaguely attributed quotes and warned the attorneys against similar sloppiness in the future. In a 25-page order Tuesday regarding a complex FCA dispute, U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson included a footnote that rebuked Cigna's lawyers over their description of the anti-fraud statute's good-cause standard for belated government intervention in whistleblower complaints. According to Judge Richardson, Cigna's lawyers argued in a written brief that the FCA always requires "new and significant evidence" for such intervention. In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS