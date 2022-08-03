These Abortion Ballot Measures Are Next After Kansas Vote

By Andrew Karpan (August 3, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- After an overwhelming majority of voters in Kansas handily rejected an amendment to the state's constitution that would allow the state's Republican legislature to ban abortion, voters in at least five other states will be going to the ballot on similar issues in November. Nearly 60% of voters in Kansas on Tuesday ended up voting "no" on a ballot measure that would have amended that state's constitution in order to overturn a 2019 ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court that found the state's constitution directly provides the right to have an abortion, according to an unofficial count of the vote posted on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS