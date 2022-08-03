Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Nixes Policy On Reviewing Federal Union Contracts

By Emily Brill (August 3, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit nixed a Federal Labor Relations Authority policy that let agency heads alter a collective bargaining agreement when the life of the contract is extended, saying that allowing the contract to continue doesn't constitute adopting a new contract, which would trigger such a review.

The court's 10-page opinion, issued Tuesday, handed a win to a trio of unions that had challenged the 2020 policy: the National Treasury Employees Union, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

"The question is whether the extension of an agreement under a continuance clause constitutes...

