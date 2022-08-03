Cannabis Grower Wants Out Of Ark. THC Potency RICO Suit

By Mike Curley (August 3, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Cannabis cultivator Bold Team LLC is asking an Arkansas federal court to toss racketeering claims alleging that it and several other companies conspired to mislead consumers about its products' THC levels, saying that as a cultivator, it had nothing to do with the sale or pricing of the products at issue. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Bold took aim at the proposed class action led by Don Plumlee, Jakie Hanan and Pete Edwards, saying the alleged injury they complain of — paying "premium" prices for cannabis products with lower THC levels than advertised — is too far removed from...

