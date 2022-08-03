AXA To Return €1B To Shareholders After First-Half Profits

By Najiyya Budaly (August 3, 2022, 2:01 PM BST) -- French insurance giant AXA promised on Wednesday to return up to €1 billion ($1 billion) to shareholders in a proposed share buyback after reporting a 3% rise in its profits for the first half of the year. AXA SA, which has its headquarters in Paris, said its board of directors has approved the program, which it expects to be completed by February 2023. The insurer said it intends to cancel the shares that it buys back. "Today the group announced a €1 billion share buy-back reflecting our robust operational performance, the strength of our balance sheet," Thomas Buberl, chief executive officer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS