BitMEX Founder To Challenge ICO After Data Withheld

By Joanne Faulkner (August 3, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- The founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has won permission to seek judicial review proceedings against the U.K.'s data watchdog claiming the regulator failed to uphold his personal information rights. The High Court approved Ben Delo's request to pursue a legal challenge against the Information Commissioner's Office in June, his solicitor Matt Getz, a partner at Pallas Partners, confirmed Wednesday. The move comes after Delo agreed to withdraw English proceedings against foreign currency exchange app Wise Payments Ltd. Seeking a court order to force Wise to disclose his account information. Delo claims the ICO was inactive in its legal obligations to uphold...

