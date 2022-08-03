Pensions Regulator Presents Anti-Scam Intelligence Initiative

By Tom Fish (August 3, 2022, 7:17 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator will improve intelligence sharing between service providers and regulators in a bid to stay a step ahead of scammers, the British agency announced Wednesday. A scam-fighting plan published by the agency includes a new strategy in the battle to bring fraudsters and other criminals to justice. Scamming is a lucrative crime, with attempts to persuade pensioners to shift savings or release funds. The Financial Conduct Authority estimates that criminals illicitly earned almost £500,000 ($410,000) per month last year. And the outlook for the elderly is forecast to worsen, with the Pensions Regulator saying that inflationary increases can potentially...

