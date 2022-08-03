La. Real Estate Board Says FTC Decision Moots Antitrust Row

By Grace Dixon (August 3, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A state appraisers board urged a Louisiana federal judge to toss claims that the regulator broke federal antitrust laws, arguing that the suit from a Pittsburgh-based real estate company is moot following a deal with the Federal Trade Commission barring the board from setting appraisers' fees. The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board's motion to dismiss came Tuesday amid iMortgage Service LLC's challenge of the board's authority, which the company says has been wielded to restrict competition and artificially inflate prices. The federal court shouldn't further muddle the dispute by duplicating an FTC settlement over the same policy inked in June 2021,...

