Simpson Thacher-Led JC Flowers Closes $1.1B Fund

By Renee Hickman (August 3, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC announced on Wednesday that it had closed its fifth private equity fund with more than $1.1 billion in commitments, assisted by legal adviser Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. The New York-based investment firm, which focuses on the global financial services industry, has already invested approximately 40% of the fund, known as JCF V, according to a statement. Among the investments already announced for the fund are Ariel Re, Inigo Insurance, iLendingDirect, Insigneo Financial Group, LMAX Group, Tricor Insurance and Solomon Wealth. Its other investments include banks, insurance and reinsurance, specialty and consumer finance, asset management and...

