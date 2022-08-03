Canada Says Koch Has No Claim In Cap-And-Trade Fight

By Caroline Simson (August 3, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Canada is pushing back against Koch Industries' claim that it is owed millions of dollars after Ontario's sudden cancelation of its cap-and-trade program in 2018 allegedly wiped out the Kansas-based conglomerate's carbon allowances trading business, arguing that the company is trying to manufacture jurisdiction. The Canadian government told an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal in a February brief — made public on Tuesday — that purchases of emission allowances made by Koch's energy-trading arm, Koch Supply & Trading LP, don't qualify as a protected investment under the North American Free Trade Agreement. In fact, Ottawa says, Koch's claim is more about...

