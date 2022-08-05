Bond Schoeneck Adds 2 Attorneys In New York

By Emma Cueto (August 5, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- New York-based firm Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC has added a partner and a senior counsel to its Garden City, New York, office. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said that labor and employment member Alyson Mathews and trust and estate practice senior counsel Carolyn M. Glynn have joined the Long Island location. Mathews, who joins after 15 years at Lamb & Barnosky LLP, said that she was drawn to the firm for its size and its collaborative culture. "The people, particularly in this office, are unbelievable," she said. "I've never seen such a collaborative spirit ... It's been a really...

