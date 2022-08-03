Ill. Panel Revives Lawyer And Ex-Rep's Defamation Suit

By Celeste Bott (August 3, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has revived a defamation suit filed by Loevy & Loevy attorney and former Illinois Rep. Scott Drury against a conservative radio host and political action committee, finding a lower court erred in granting the defendants summary judgment before resolving a discovery dispute. Reversing a summary judgment win for the Liberty Principles PAC and Dan Proft, a Chicago radio host and former Republican candidate for Illinois governor, the appellate court said on Tuesday that a Cook County judge abused their discretion when they resolved the case before ruling on Drury's motion to compel discovery, saying the defendants have conceded...

