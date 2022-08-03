Firms Tell Chancery Deal Struck In Key Director Liability Case

By Rose Krebs (August 3, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP and Farnan LLP filed a stipulation Wednesday telling the Delaware Chancery Court an agreement has been tentatively struck to settle an ODP Corp. shareholder suit closely being watched as a test on how a "novel theory" of director liability will be applied. In a stipulation filed with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, the two firms said that the "parties have agreed in principle to settle the disputes in this matter." Farnan represents stockholder plaintiff Robert Garfield, while Reed Smith is counsel for The ODP Corp. and directors named as defendants in the suit. ODP's consumer business includes Office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS